'Titanfall 2' updates: New DLC 'Colony Reborn' brings in new map, weapon, execution; coming on March 30
"Titanfall 2" will be having a new free downloadable content (DLC) coming this week.
On its blog, Electronic Arts reveals that "Titanfall 2" will be having a new free DLC called "Colony Reborn" coming this Friday, March 30.
The free DLC will bring in new map, weapon, and execution. The biggest addition is the new map called "Colony," which makes a comeback from the original "Titanfall" game. "Colony" takes place in a sleepy settler town that features "narrow streets, interiors, and rooftops surrounded by open Titan lanes."
Aside from this, fans will also get to enjoy the new weapon called R-101. This is expected to bring in versatility in its use and is improved further with advanced combat optical gunsights (ACOG) scope. The said weapon is described to be the backbone of human conflict since its first appearance from the Core Systems.
In addition, players will have a new execution called the "Curb Check."
Meanwhile, in addition to the free DLC, "Titanfall 2" also has some paid contents. These include two new skins – the Northstar and Legion Titan Skins – as well as 20 camo packs, 20 banners and 20 patches in the callsign pack, and new designs and war paint per titan in the Titan Art Nose Art.
In line with the launch of "Colony Reborn," developer Respawn Entertainment is also throwing in a free weekend for "Titanfall 2" from March 30 until April 3. During this period, players will have access to all the multiplayer modes, the Gauntlet training mission, and the first single-player campaign level. After which, both the Gauntlet training mission and the single-player campaign will remain free.
As an additional bonus, players will get the chance to earn double XP during the same period.
"Titanfall 2" is a first-person video shooter game released in October 2016 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms.
