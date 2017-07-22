'Titanfall 2' DLC release date news: Free expansion adds co-op Frontier Defense mode

"Titanfall 2" just gave players more exciting reasons to play the first-person shooter. A new downloadable content pack (DLC) is coming to the game, which adds a four-player co-op mode that will make the enemies tougher to beat.

In a blog post this week, developer Respawn Entertainment announced that the next DLC — Operation Frontier Shield — is coming and will bring back the fan-favorite mode called Frontier Defense.

In the said co-op mode, one group must consist of four members and defend a machine called Harvester against five waves of progressively difficult enemies.

The players can earn money for successfully defeating enemies, which they can spend in between waves to purchase additional items such as Arc Traps, Batteries and even Sentries.

Once players complete Frontier Defense mode, they will earn Aegis Marks, which allow them to unlock better upgrades for their Titan. It can also help them succeed at higher difficulty levels.

At launch, Frontier Defense mode will support five maps namely Homestead, Blackwater Canal, Forwardbase Kodai, Rise and War Games. There is also an Insane difficulty level that will exist in a separate tile as a Featured Mode.

On top of that, the Operation Frontier Shield DLC comes with two maps called Rise and Township. The first one is a remaster from the original game, while the second is a new map for the Pilot vs. Pilot game-type, Live Fire.

"The towering, sheer walls and a system of convenient zip lines provide Pilots with means to get around quickly while Titans do battle in the long corridors below," Respawn Entertainment said about Rise, adding, "Pilots can also set up ambushes in the guts of this complex pipeworks, while Titans can lock down large sections of the battlefield at critical junctures."

"Titanfall 2's" next DLC, Operation Frontier Shield, will be released on Tuesday, July 25 for free on Microsoft Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.