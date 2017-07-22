'Titanfall 2' DLC release date news: Free expansion adds co-op Frontier Defense mode
"Titanfall 2" just gave players more exciting reasons to play the first-person shooter. A new downloadable content pack (DLC) is coming to the game, which adds a four-player co-op mode that will make the enemies tougher to beat.
In a blog post this week, developer Respawn Entertainment announced that the next DLC — Operation Frontier Shield — is coming and will bring back the fan-favorite mode called Frontier Defense.
In the said co-op mode, one group must consist of four members and defend a machine called Harvester against five waves of progressively difficult enemies.
The players can earn money for successfully defeating enemies, which they can spend in between waves to purchase additional items such as Arc Traps, Batteries and even Sentries.
Once players complete Frontier Defense mode, they will earn Aegis Marks, which allow them to unlock better upgrades for their Titan. It can also help them succeed at higher difficulty levels.
At launch, Frontier Defense mode will support five maps namely Homestead, Blackwater Canal, Forwardbase Kodai, Rise and War Games. There is also an Insane difficulty level that will exist in a separate tile as a Featured Mode.
On top of that, the Operation Frontier Shield DLC comes with two maps called Rise and Township. The first one is a remaster from the original game, while the second is a new map for the Pilot vs. Pilot game-type, Live Fire.
"The towering, sheer walls and a system of convenient zip lines provide Pilots with means to get around quickly while Titans do battle in the long corridors below," Respawn Entertainment said about Rise, adding, "Pilots can also set up ambushes in the guts of this complex pipeworks, while Titans can lock down large sections of the battlefield at critical junctures."
"Titanfall 2's" next DLC, Operation Frontier Shield, will be released on Tuesday, July 25 for free on Microsoft Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
-
Actress to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's new live-action Aladdin is a committed Christian
Rising star Naomi Scott was once a worship leader at the church in England pastored by her parents and is now set to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's next live action movie.
-
Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
The extraordinary redemption story of Dunkirk is all due to humble, ordinary people who decided to play their part. These men – and boys – left behind because they were deemed the wrong age to fight, were absolutely average. All that set them apart was their willingness to see light defeat darkness.
- Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
- Lean in to your shadow side: ten new Christian phrases you need to know
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Is the sidelining of religion a root cause of our mental health crisis?
- O.J. Simpson says he wishes he had 'been a better Christian' as he's granted parole
- What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
- Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Plea for Katie Hopkins to apologise after she was photographed with Swedish Holocaust denier
- Murdered Indian pastor received death threats, son reveals
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Palestinians call for 'day of rage' in Jerusalem, clash with Israel over mosque security
- How Christian and other faith communities are rebuilding trust in times of crisis
- South Sudan's child refugees in mental health crisis: 150,000 need therapy for post-conflict trauma