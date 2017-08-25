'Titanfall 2' DLC news: 'Postcards From the Frontier' adds three maps, new execution method and more

A promotional image for "Titanfall 2." Facebook/TitanfallGame

Developer Respawn Entertainment is set to bring a number of interesting new features to the popular first-person game, "Titanfall 2." The game's next expansion is called "Postcards From the Frontier" and it will bring a new faction, a new execution method and three new maps.

To begin with, the new execution is called Hole in the Wall. To unlock it, players must kill five pilots while the Amped Wall ability is active. Also, three maps — Exoplanet, Drydock and Angel City — will be added to support the Frontier Defense co-op mode.

"Postcards From the Frontier" also comes with eight new Elite Weapon Warpaints called Thunderbolt "8-bit," Spitfire "Lead Farmer," Devotion "RSPN Custom," Hemlock "Mochi," Kraber "Masterwork," R-97 "Purple Fade," R-201 "Frontier Patriot," and Mozambique "Crimson Fury."

The free downloadable content (DLC) will also include two featured modes — Aegis Titan Brawl and Aegis Last Titan Standing, along with a new Live Fire map called Uma.

"Tight corridors guide combat into three arenas flanked by balconies, doorways, and windows," the description for Uma reads. "A large central divider provides cover for short range effectiveness, with a long flank that opens opportunities for confident marksmen."

"Postcards From the Frontier" is the eighth free DLC update for "Titanfall 2." It will be available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

This comes after Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella opened up about "Titanfall 2's" reception. While it has generally been received well by critics, the executive said the game did not sell as well as it should have.

"The game was successful, it sold well, but it didn't quite sell as well as it should have," Zampella said in an interview with Gamespot. "Maybe because it was super-crowded, the pricing was aggressive — it was a rough window to launch our game."

To recall, "Titanfall 2" was launched in October 2016, in between other popular titles: "Battlefield 1" and "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."