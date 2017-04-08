Life
Titan Xp news: NVIDIA's latest GPU solidifies its status as the leading GPU maker

Vincent Alocada

NVIDIA's Titan Xp is considered as the best GPU in the market today.Facebook/Nvidia

While NVIDIA is already on the top of the graphics card competition, it has further solidified its lead with its freshly released Titan Xp. 

NVIDIA's Titan Xp only comes with a price tag of $1,200. However, it is said that it already boasts of the same capacity of the pricier Quadro P6000 (which sells for $5,000) and comes with 3,840 CUDA cores to play with. Furthermore, despite selling for a lot less, its memory is even faster than that of the Quadro as it offers 11.4 Ghz.

It has been learned that the Titan Xp still packs 12 GB of GDDR5X RAM, the same as NVIDIA's last model, the NVIDIA Titan X, which was released last year. Because of this, its pixels and voxels have now increased to 547.7 GB/s, which, without question, is an advantage to hardcore gamers.

Despite coming with the undeniable improvement on the power of its predecessor, the Titan Xp still offers the same physical dimensions and power requirements as those in the Titan X. Nonetheless, there is no denying that this latest GPU is a must-have for every gamer who is willing to unload a good amount of cash. After all, tech pundits opine that the Titan Xp is sure to overshadow the GTX 1080 Ti when it comes to its gaming performance, much more that it comes with the same price tag attached to its predecessor.

It has also been announced that the latest GPU from NVIDIA will arrive to the Apple desktop computer, the Mac Pro, which will be using the said Pascal-powered graphics processing units from the brand for the first time ever as, currently, it only uses NVIDIA's older-generation Maxwell GPUs. As Apple has earlier announced that it will eventually release a "completely rethought" Mac Pro in the future, one can only imagine how powerful the device will be once it is paired with the latest NVIDIA GPU.

