Tim Tebow touches heart of young fan with cerebral palsy when he joins her to sing 'God Bless America'

Tim Tebow joined a young girl with cerebral palsy as she sang 'God Bless America' (Photo: Twitter/Jason Woodell)

Tim Tebow may be a sports superstar and household name but that doesn't mean he's too above others to give them the time of day as a touching moment before his baseball team's game on Saturday proved.

The former NFL star turned professional baseball player was invited by a young girl with cerebral palsy to join her as she sang 'God Bless America' before the game.

He accepted the invitation and stood next to her as she sang the famous song, although he was there more for moral support and didn't lend his vocals to the rendition.

It was a beautiful moment before the start of the game between his team, the St. Lucie Mets, and the Tampa Yankees.

Moment of the night: fan w/ cerebral palsy sings God Bless America and asked Tebow to join her. This is what it's all about pic.twitter.com/ylkcjifWec — Jason Woodell (@JasonAtTheGame) August 13, 2017

Tebow has legions of Christian fans thanks to his famous 'Tebowing' from his NFL days when he used to bow down on one knee to pray to God during games.

But a lot of people just like him because of the kindness he shows to fans big and small. He recently caught the attention of the media when he stepped away from the plate to shake the hand of a young fan with autism only to go and hit a home run.

Seth Bosch was moved to tears when Tim Tebow shook his hand during a game.

Seth Bosch, 9, caught the player's attention as he was warming up for his at-bat during a game with the Charlotte Stone Crabs and he was happy to stop and shake the boy's hand through the net.

His mom captured the incredible moment on camera and young Seth coming back to his seat beside her in tears of joy.

For his mom at least, the encounter between her son and Tebow was a God moment.

'When Seth came back to his seat, he was crying,' Ileanna Bosch, Seth's mother, told the Tampa Bay Times. 'And then Tim hit the homer. I started crying, too. How does that happen? I think God brought Seth and Tim together.'