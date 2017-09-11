Tim Tebow news: Mocked by fan's signboard on ESPN's 'College GameDay'

Sep 19, 2016; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow (15) looks on during workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. REUTERS/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This week has been an exciting one for sports fans, with ESPN's "College GameDay" — wherein Tim Tebow served as one of the commentators for the highly anticipated event. However, a troll holding a hilarious banner in the background completely stole the show, as it took a swing at Tebow's baseball prowess.

While most of the football fans were targeting Oklahoma's quarterback Baker Mayfield as a point of ridicule, which is normal in the realm of sports, one fan holding a banner completely stole the show and took a lot of public notice. According to the New York Post, the public hasn't ceased ridiculing Tebow about his baseball career. A fan at the back of the commentators held up a sign that stated "Tim bats .226 at Single A."

In a tweet by SB Nation, the photo has become an instant meme, as the decision of Tebow to take his talents to baseball hasn't been well received. The former quarterback did accrue a poor batting average in his first season with the New York Mets, and fans are not shy about sharing their opinions regarding the matter. Tebow also has eight home runs under his belt, 126 strikeouts, and 43 walks.

On a more positive note, For The Win expressed a more understanding perspective, recognizing that Tebow had dedicated his career to the sport of football before he became a baseball player. However, they weren't able to deny the brutality of what the fan's sign contained. Given the decisions that Tebow has made in his career, this very nature of mocking was inevitable, to say the least.

Tebow may be a mediocre baseball player at best, but he is contributing his fair share towards the common good of society. According to Saturday Down South, Tebow is seeking to aid the victims of Hurricane Irma, which is drawing closer to the state of Florida. Being a former Gator quarterback, the state must have a soft spot in Tebow's heart, pushing him to provide help in any way he can.

Tebow is working with the local governor, Rick Scott, and discussing means of helping the people of Florida in the case of the imminent disaster. It would seem that Tebow wants to spread positivity, and wants to let the people of Florida know that the best way to overcome the impending hurricane is for people to "rally together and love one another."