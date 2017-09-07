Threefold role for new Lambeth bishop includes Falklands and Armed Forces

Tim Thornton will take up his new role as Bishop at Lambeth in September Lambeth Palace

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has commissioned and licensed Bishop Tim Thornton as the new Bishop to HM Forces, Bishop for the Falkland Islands and Bishop at Lambeth.

Thornton, who was previously the Bishop of Truro, takes up this new three-part role following the retirement of Nigel Stock.

He will act on the Archbishop of Canterbury's behalf, carrying out episcopal duties within the UK's Armed Forces, and will have pastoral oversight of Anglican chaplains and the Anglican church within the Forces.

Thornton's duties as Bishop at Lambeth will include supporting the Archbishop of Canterbury's work in the House of Bishops, General Synod and the Archbishops' Council.

Lambeth Palace

Lambeth Palace said that he will be 'heavily involved' in the Lambeth Conference 2020.

Thornton was commissioned by Archbishop Justin during a Eucharist service attended by guests from the Armed Forces and their chaplaincy departments, the Falkland Islands Government's representative in the UK, and ecumenical guests.

Archbishop Welby said: 'We are grateful for Tim's vision, energy and sense of humour and are praying for him as he begins this role. Part of this role is to ensure Lambeth remains a place of welcome, ministry, compassion and hospitality.' Addressing Thornton, Welby added: 'Tim, you need to keep us focused on the Church as a place of simplicity, humanity and love.'

Thornton said: 'I am delighted to be joining the team in Lambeth and have received a very warm welcome. The service was moving and it was good to see old and new friends gathered as I start this new phase of my ministry. I look forward to assisting Archbishop Justin and to the variety of roles I have been given.'

Thornton became Bishop of Truro in 2009, going on to co-chair an inquiry into foodbanks which led to the report Feeding Britain.