Three doctors cleared of unlawful killing in landmark euthanasia case

Staff writer
Tine Nys

Three doctors in Belgium have been cleared of wrongdoing in a landmark euthanasia case for the country.

The two doctors and psychiatrist had been accused of the unlawful killing of Tine Nys, after she was administered with a lethal injection in 2010.

She had spoken of her desire to end her life and, two months prior to her death, had been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome.

The three doctors on trial had signed off on her euthanasia but were prosecuted after Nys' family challenged their decision.

Belgian law permits euthanasia in cases of "constant and unbearable physical or mental suffering that cannot be alleviated".

Nys' family argued that her case did not meet this requirement and that she suffered from depression triggered by a relationship breakdown that they believed was still treatable.

The doctors, who denied any wrongdoing, were acquitted at a court in Ghent on Friday after a two-week trial.

Defence lawyer Walter Van Steenbrugge said the verdict was "a relief for all doctors who have to carry out such tough tasks".

"If this would have gone the other way, so many doctors would have been in real deep trouble," he said.

Right To Life UK spokesperson Catherine Robinson said the case "highlights the lack of compassion in countries with assisted suicide and euthanasia laws but also draws attention to the risks and dangers of legalising assisted suicide and euthanasia".

"Tine Nys was a physically healthy woman with her future ahead of her. She should have been offered care and support to alleviate her short-term suffering," she said.

"Assisted suicide clears the way for despair and hopelessness. Where hardship and suffering is, assisted suicide is allowed to take the place of care and compassion as a response."

Most Read

  1. The cancellation of Franklin Graham's tour events is a seminal moment for the UK

  2. Archbishops apologise for 'hurt' caused by sex and marriage statement

  3. Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago sings 'I love you' to Jesus

  4. Woman who wants to transition 7-year-old son loses second court case

  5. Franklin Graham says cancellation of UK evangelistic events is 'spiritual warfare'

  6. A non-apology to those who disagree with church teaching

  7. Dozens of Christians convicted of terrorism are released from prison in Pakistan

  8. Franklin Graham says he's still 'looking forward' to preaching the Gospel in the UK despite multiple cancellations

  9. NT Wright on Bible illiteracy and the Greco-Roman-Jewish world that Jesus lived in

More News

  1. pitt-town

    A mighty downpour in Australia

  2. sun

    Make time for a Soul Journey this Lent

  3. woman

    What do you do when that supernatural miracle you've been praying for doesn't happen?

  4. bible

    NT Wright on Bible illiteracy and the Greco-Roman-Jewish world that Jesus lived in

  5. kate-middleton-and-prince-william

    Prince William to represent Queen at Church of Scotland General Assembly

  6. bible

    What Simeon and Anna can teach us about effective witnessing

  7. work

    From prison to employment: how one ministry is helping former inmates make a fresh start