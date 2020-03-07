Thousands march in Spain to challenge diversity lessons in schools

Staff writer
Thousands marched to defend the right of parents to withdraw their children from diversity lessons(Photo: Evangelical Council of Murcia)

Thousands of people marched in Spain last week to challenge LGBT diversity lessons in schools.

Around 5,000 people took part in the march in the south-eastern city of Murcia under the banner of "our children belong to us". 

The slogan for the march was a response to Spain's Education Minister, Isabel Celáa, who is reported to have said that "no one should commit the mistake of thinking that children belong to their parents". 

The march comes after Spain's left-wing coalition government said it would overturn the right of parents in Murcia to withdraw their children from diversity lessons.

The government told Murcia to overturn the opt-out within a month, saying that "this sort of conscientious objection is not covered by the law". 

Organisers of the march said they were calling for an "education free of gender ideology", Evangelical Focus reports. 

Pastor Ángel Zapata, President of the Evangelical Council of Murcia, told Spanish newspaper Protestante Digital, that parents were prepared to march again to make their voices heard. 

"It has been an opportunity to go out and reclaim our role as parents. We will see what happens now, but parents are ready to fight this battle, and if there is a need for us to go back to the streets again, we will do so," Zapata said. 

Most Read

  1. A trial that should shame all Anglicans

  2. Craig Groeschel in self-isolation after attending Willow Creek summit cut short due to coronavirus

  3. Church fundraising to take legal action against Edinburgh City Council over cancelled conference venue

  4. Prayers for the coronavirus outbreak

  5. Ben Affleck sees 'something enormously beautiful' in Christian faith

  6. Church closes for 'deep clean' after congregant diagnosed with coronavirus

  7. Abortions in England and Wales reach record levels

  8. Churches stop sharing hymn books over coronavirus

  9. Ravi Zacharias still in 'severe' pain following spinal surgery

More News

  1. daniel-laurie

    Could we have some more disabled people on TV please?

  2. craig-groeschel

    Craig Groeschel in self-isolation after attending Willow Creek summit cut short due to coronavirus

  3. ravi-zacharias

    Ravi Zacharias still in 'severe' pain following spinal surgery

  4. billy-porter

    Billy Porter to play 'genderless' Fairy Godmother in Cinderella remake

  5. clifford-the-big-red-dog

    Clifford the Big Red Dog introduces character with two mummies

  6. beth-moore

    Beth Moore says memorising Scripture helped her to heal from sexual abuse

  7. iona

    The Celtic church has something to teach us about evangelism in the 21st century