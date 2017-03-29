'Thor: Ragnarok' rumors: God of Thunder to lose an arm?

While "Thor: Ragnarok" is still eight months away, there are already numerous speculations on how its story may possibly pan out. If the latest reports are to be believed, it is possible for the Asgardian God of Thunder to lose an arm in the movie, which may be the reason why he will lose his powerful weapon, the Mjolnir.

According to reports, there is a possibility for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to lose an arm in "Thor: Ragnarok" as such an unfortunate event happened to the character in the Marvel comic books more than once. It has been learned that, in the old version of "Thor" in the comic books, the Asgardian God of Thunder lost his arm in a battle and had it replaced with a prosthesis made from the Destroyer armor.

On the other hand, in the current continuity story of Thor in the Marvel comic books, Thor also lost his arms twice: First in "Thor" volume 2 issue 67, which was released in 2003, and the second one was in "Thor" volume 4 issue 1, released in 2014. While Thor was able to undo the tragedy that happened to him in the 2003 events by going back to the past, he is still using a Black Uru-forged prosthesis in the comic books since Malekith the Dark Elf chopped off his arm.

Cinema Blend opines, though, that, while it is possible for Thor to lose an arm in "Thor: Ragnarok," it may not also happen as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) already did the same thing to Thor in "Thor: The Dark World," where the God of Thunder's mischievous adopted brother magically chopped off Thor's hand, in order to trick Malekith and Kurse. Hence, the online publication believes that Marvel Studios may want to avoid redundancy by not featuring a similar scene in the upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok"

Meanwhile, it is suspected that the first-ever trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok" will be released soon as more and more promotional materials for the last "Thor" movie continue to surface online. The latest for which is a T-shirt with a print showing Thor and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) fighting as a tandem, rather than fighting each other.

"Thor: Ragnarok" hits the theaters this Nov. 3.