'Thor Ragnarok' release date, plot rumors: When will Marvel reveal the new 'Thor' trailer?

A "Thor: Ragnarok" trailer might be available in the coming days. However, there has been no confirmation as to when it will be made available to the public.

Rumor has it that Marvel might surprise fans with a "Thor: Ragnarok " this week. An Instagram user named the_marvelous_guy reportedly shared information on the social media platform, suggesting that "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star Chloe Bennet leaked information about the release of a "Thor: Ragnarok" trailer on Tuesday night during an episode of the Marvel TV series. It is to be noted that none of Bennet's official social media pages have presented such information. Although the post has already been removed online, many believe that the rumor could be legit. Since the post was not uploaded on April Fool's Day, a number of hopefuls are still waiting for Marvel to launch a new trailer.

Marvel fans are still convinced that a new trailer is on its way, given "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn's previous claim on Twitter. When asked by a fan if he has seen the "Thor" trailer, he shared that he has. He said, "Yes. It might be the best @MarvelStudios trailer ever."

As previously reported, Chris Hemsworth will sport a new haircut as the titular character god of Asgard, Thor. The hammer-wielding deity will ditch his blonde locks for a shorter clean-shaven look. Hemsworth will be joined by Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and Tom Hiddleston will be back as his on-screen brother, Loki.

Thor and Loki will have to team up in the film to beat an even greater adversary, Hela, who will be portrayed by critically acclaimed actress Cate Blanchett. Her powerful character has been locked in a box for millennia, and, once she is freed, she will not allow anyone to ever seal her back in again.

Advertisement

"Thor: Ragnarok" is slated to premiere on Nov. 3.