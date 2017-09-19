'Thor: Ragnarok' release date, plot news: Tom Hiddleston talks Loki–Hulk meeting, Thanos and Infinity Stones

An image of Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Facebook/Thor

Tom Hiddleston, the actor behind the shapeshifting, mind-controlling villain Loki, talked about the next two films lined up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"Thor: Ragnarok," which will premiere in November, features the unlikely team-up of four powerful beings — Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Loki.

As Marvel fans know, the first meeting of Loki and Hulk was on a skyscraper in New York City where the green giant smashed the villain with one hand and from side to side like a kid in a pillow fight.

"The way I see it is, in 'The Avengers,' Hulk and Loki never really had a conversation. It was more of a physical meeting, an extended 'group hug,' shall we say," he told Comic Book. "It's fun when the two of them re-meet in this. So you'll see. I don't want to spoil it."

Meanwhile, Hiddleston is also interested in how the Infinity Stones of the MCU have shaped the entire project into something as big as "Infinity War."

To date, all five stones have already been featured in different Marvel superhero films, although never two in the same movie.

The five stones, called the Infinity Stones, are being sought by Thanos the Titan (Josh Brolin), who plans on placing them in the Infinity Gauntlet. This will render him as the most powerful being in the universe.

The said gems are the red Reality Stone (Aether) featured in "Thor: The Dark World"; the blue Space Stone (Tesseract) in "The Avengers"; the yellow Mind Stone found in Loki's scepter; the purple Power Stone (Orb) in "Guardians of the Galaxy"; and the green Time Stone (Eye of Agamotto) seen in "Doctor Strange."

"It's interesting, in the time since I have played the part, that the value and importance of the Infinity Stones has grown within the Marvel universe in a way I didn't know when I first made that film," Hiddleston said.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will also star Cate Blanchett as Hela, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Karl Urban as Skurge, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

"Thor: Ragnarok" premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 3.