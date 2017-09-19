'Thor: Ragnarok' release date, plot news: EP reveals how Loki is to blame for Hela

Promotional image for "Thor: Ragnarok" Facebook/Thor

Troublemaker extraordinaire Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is about to get some trouble back at him. Hela (Cate Blanchett) is hurtling straight towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it's the god of mischief that is to blame.

Brad Winderdaum, executive producer for "Thor: Ragnarok," revealed how Loki is to blame for Hela's coming.

"[When] we left Loki, he kind of achieved his goals, he became the king of Asgard, and he is ruling that place," he told Comic Book. "And what we come to learn...is [that] Odin [Anthony Hopkins] was doing far more than it seemed on the surface to keep the universe safe."

Loki assumed the identity of Odin at the end of "Thor: Dark World" and has become the ruler of Asgard. However, his inefficient leadership may have been the open door that let Hela in.

"There were all these threats that [Odin] had quelled or was keeping at bay, using his strength and power to do so, that Loki was completely unprepared for," Winderdaum added. "So he becomes the King of Asgard, everything is great, it's a good party. But he failed to realize the threats that were just over the horizon, Hela being the biggest and most terrible one of all."

Hela is known in the comic books as the Asgardian goddess of death. She first appeared in "Journey into Mystery" #102 in 1964 and was adapted from Norse mythology by creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Directed by Taika Waititi, "Thor: Ragnarok" will follow Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he is imprisoned without his mighty hammer — all while the threat of destruction looms over his home planet Asgard because of the ruthless, powerful Hela. To escape, he must first battle former Avengers teammate Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a gladiator contest.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Karl Urban as Skurge the Executioner.

"Thor: Ragnarok" premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 3.