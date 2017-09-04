'Thor: Ragnarok' release date, cast news: Tessa Thompson slams male writers' depiction of female action heroes

Official promotional poster for Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" Facebook/Marvel

"Thor: Ragnarok" actress Tessa Thompson recently slammed male writers over their portrayal of females in superhero action movies.

According to an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Thompson took issue with the way women were written for action films. She said, "There's an unfair position that women are sometimes put in, in the context of superhero movies and action movies where at once they have to be very strong and fierce, but also sexy."

The outspoken actress said that the word she frequently noticed in Hollywood scripts to describe female action heroes was "badass." This was a word that she particularly didn't agree with despite the writers' good intentions. She alluded to writers not knowing how to flesh out female action characters so they just relegate them under the description "badass."

"It's a dumb male writer's way of saying: '...she's tough.' Then straight after that it's like: 'She's badass, but she's got a beauty about her. And she's sexy. Unconsciously sexy,'" the critically-acclaimed actress explained.

Thompson will play Valkyrie in the upcoming Marvel movie. She will team up with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to defeat the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett).

In related news, Karl Urban who will play Skurge in the "Thor" sequel said in a recent interview that his character's motivations may not be as clear as it seems. He expressed, "Hela turns up, and Skurge quickly realizes that he either has to join her or die. He's not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he's bright enough to make the right choice for him."

Urban further described Skurge as a survivalist who makes alliances but doesn't necessarily believe in their causes. He may be on the wrong side of things but doesn't feel that he owes any particular loyalty to his new commander.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will arrive in theaters on Friday, Nov. 3.