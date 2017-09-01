'Thor Ragnarok' plot rumors: no literal apocalypse, new love interest

Marvel releases new international poster for Thor: Ragnarok Marvel Studios

Ragnarok, the Norse equivalent of the end of the world, will not be taken literally in the third installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor. "Thor: Ragnarok" contains the charm of a normal Marvel comedy rather than a dark superhero movie, according the film's director, Taika Waititi.

In a new promotional video released on Aug. 30, Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, finds his way into the story through a typical MCU cameo.

The movie's trailer released in July also left fans in awe as it revealed Hela, the goddess of death, shattering the Mjolnir with a single hand, Thor's shorter new haircut, Loki's return, and the thunder god's reunion with a "friend from work," Bruce Banner's wild and green alter-ego, the Hulk. These snippets and other hints were all wrapped up with the rock and roll tune of Led Zepellin's "Immigrant Song."

Some familiar faces have been spotted in Australia, the film's location, and this inspired more rumors about the return of some of the characters. Viewers would probably see Odin, Hogun, and Volstagg.

Jane Foster, apparently, will not come back yet, after her separation with Thor.

However, the Asgardian god will have a new love interest in the name of Valkyrie, an Asgardian warrior closer to Thor's world. Thor and his gang will face the group of the story's antagonists: Hela, Grandmaster, Skurge, and Surtur.

Also, the missing "Infinity Stones" might make their way in the movie as "Thor: Ragnarok" is just a few steps before the "Infinity War."

Waititi, also the director of "What We Do in the Shadows," said in a tweet that the movie will be 90 minutes long, which will make it the shortest film yet in the MCU. Moreover, the film will be released before, "Black Panther" and the much awaited "Infinity War" are out in theaters.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will be released on Oct. 24 in the United Kingdom and on Nov. 3 in the United States.