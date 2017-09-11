'Thor: Ragnarok' plot news, update: EP reveals why Hulk is a main character, film's connection with 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Official promotional poster for Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" Facebook/Marvel

The countdown for "Thor: Ragnarok" is ticking and more information about the upcoming superhero film is being shared by the executive producer of the film.

During a press visit to the movie set in Australia, "Thor: Ragnarok" executive producer Brad Winderbaum explained why Marvel Studios decided to include the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the upcoming film.

"In the earliest development of Thor [Chris Hemsworth], we were looking at 'Planet Hulk' as inspiration, maybe not even to integrate the Hulk into the franchise, but the idea of a planet where there are gladiatorial games as being Thor's predicament," he told ComicBook.

"When it looked like it was going that way, it was a no brainer," Winderbaum continued. "It started off as like, 'Hulk in there too? He's there.' And then as soon as that sparked, it ignited kind of an idea machine and suddenly he was married to the plot."

The inclusion of the Hulk also helped garner more attention for the movie. The rivalry between the Hulk and Thor is also coming to comic books soon, in a series called "Thor vs. Hulk: Champions of the Universe."

Winderbaum also hinted at how "Ragnarok" will affect "Avengers: Infinity War," mentioning Hela's (Cate Blanchett) possible destruction of Asgard disrupting the protective forces in the universe. Asgardians have historically protected the security of the cosmos against dark forces, including the Chitauri and the Frost Giants.

"We make it much harder for those protections to come help our heroes," he added.

The film will also address the breakup between Thor and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Hemsworth himself said that they will have "respectable fun with how that relationship may have come to an end."

Thor will most likely be paired up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) if rumors are to be believed.

"Thor: Ragnarok" opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 3. Meanwhile, "Avengers: Infinity War" will arrive on May 4, 2018.