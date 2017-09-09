'Thor: Ragnarok' plot details: Here's how Thor ends up being captive on planet Sakaar

Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in "Thor: Ragnarok." Facebook/Thor

The long wait is almost over. "Thor: Ragnarok" will finally hit theaters this November and will see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) being held captive on the planet of Sakaar without his hammer, Mjolnir.

However, one question persists: "How did Thor end up there?" Hence, Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum has shed some light on the matter, stating that there are basically a number of ways that one can end up in Sakaar.

"A lot of times if someone- the idea is that if someone is using a wormhole to travel from Point A to Point B in the cosmos, but there's some sort of failure and you go off the route, you're going to get spat out [on Sakaar]," Winderbaum said in one interview with Comic Book. " [And with the] Bifröst being essentially a teleportation wormhole mechanism, without going into great detail, something goes horribly wrong in an amazing sequence, and [Thor] gets spat out."

Upon his arrival in Sakaar, the crown prince of Asgard first meets Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a tough and skilled Asgardian warrior. She currently works as a bounty hunter for Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

There, Thor must do everything he can to escape. This includes winning a gladiatorial duel against an old companion, Bruce Banner, better known as the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Thor, along with Valkyrie, Hulk, and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), must then return to Asgard so as to stop the goddess of death, Hela (Cate Blanchett) and the looming Ragnarok, the doom of the Asgardian civilization.

Besides the above-mentioned characters, "Thor: Ragnarok" also stars Idris Elba as Heimdall; Karl Urban as Skurge; and Anthony Hopkins as Odin, the king of Asgard, father of Thor, and adoptive father of Loki.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is set to open in U.S. theaters on Nov. 3. While waiting, fans can check out the official full-length trailer below.