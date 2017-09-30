'Thor: Ragnarok' news, updates: Final movie trailer released

Official promotional poster for Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" Facebook/Marvel

"Thor: Ragnarok" will be premiering in cinemas all over the world in a little over a month and Marvel Studios has finally released the film's final trailer.

The trailer contains previously released footage but it does not fail to deliver a new and better look at the stars of the film.

Hela (Cate Blanchett) is heard proclaiming herself as the Goddess of Death at the end of the trailer, while scenes of her fighting with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) play out.

Fans also get their first real look at Surtur (Clancy Brown), who is seen sending a huge blast of fire towards Thor.

As expected, The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) are also featured in the trailer, as well as the trickster god and Thor's brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who may very well be the reason why Hela is causing chaos in the first place.

Producer Brad Winderbaum previously hinted that it was Loki's inefficient leadership that allowed for Hela to breach the security of the planet Asgard.

"There were all these threats that [Odin] had quelled or was keeping at bay, using his strength and power to do so, that Loki was completely unprepared for," Winderbaum told ComicBook.com. "So he becomes the King of Asgard, everything is great, it's a good party. But he failed to realize the threats that were just over the horizon, Hela being the biggest and most terrible one of all."

The film follows Thor as he struggles to win his way through gladiator battles so he can help defend his home planet from the hands of Hela.

Directed by Taika Waiti, "Thor: Ragnarok" also stars Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Karl Urban as Executioner and Anthony Hopkins as Odin.

"Thor: Ragnarok" premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 3.