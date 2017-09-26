'Thor: Ragnarok' news: Tom Hiddleston talks about Loki in the 'Thor' franchise

Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth star as Loki and Thor, respectively. Facebook/Thor

It has been six years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) introduced Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the original "Thor." As the actor gears up for another appearance as the God of Mischief in "Thor: Ragnarok," he revealed that he was a little surprised he lasted long in the franchise.

MCU has become the biggest franchise of all time, making millions worldwide and earning consistently positive reviews. However, its villains have become one aspect that attracts constant criticism. That said, there is one character that most viewers find charismatic, Hiddleston's Loki.

Loki has become one of the most-loved anti-heroes, and no one could have imaged his rise to popularity. Recently, the actor has spoken about the longevity of Loki, saying that he never expected that he would continue to stick around and become such an MCU mainstay.

Speaking to Times of India, Hiddleston said, "I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it's been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions."

Marvel writers have definitely found ways to keep the character fresh, teasing everyone that there is something more about Loki that they have yet to explore. Hiddleston apparently felt the same way, revealing that he has never quite gotten a full lock on the role.

The actor explained, "I've spent six or seven years of my life trying to get to the bottom of what exactly it is that he wants. When he seems to get close to what he wants-power, acceptance, belonging-he changes direction. I think that is the thing that keeps him interesting in a way. He's cunning and transformative and changeable and will do everything he can to survive. He's the trickster. He's the God of mischief."

Loki has changed a lot over the past years, so it is not shocking that Hiddleston has never fully gotten his character. But then, the actor said that every time he looked in the mirror with his Loki outfit on, it was like "seeing an old friend." Hiddleston maintained that he felt great seeing Loki and that he felt like they knew each other.

In another interview with Inquirer, Hiddleston discussed the appearance of the new villain Hela (Cate Blanchett) in "Thor: Ragnarok." In this film, Loki and his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) join forces to take down the culprit. The actor said that the God of Mischief has always been "unpredictable," but the good thing about him this time is that he will not be the antagonist.

Hiddleston admitted, "Cate is the villain, and she does an extraordinary job." Apparently, his fans hope that Loki will not repeat his favorite pastime, sabotaging Thor.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is set for release on Nov. 3.