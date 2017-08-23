'Thor: Ragnarok' news, spoilers: Doctor Strange foretells danger for the God of Thunder in new international trailer

Official promotional poster for Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" Facebook.com/Thor

The first two official trailers released for Marvel's upcoming movie "Thor: Ragnarok" were packed with action and mystery, especially with all things related to the film series' biggest villain yet: Hela, the Goddess of Death, portrayed by Cate Blanchett.

As reported by Polygon, the international trailer of "Thor: Ragnarok" is jam-packed with teasers of confrontation scenes among the major characters, although Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) cameo scenes were most notable.

It is already expected that Stephen Strange will appear in "Thor: Ragnarok" in some way as hinted in the mid-credits scene in 2016's "Doctor Strange" where Thor was shown asking the Sorcerer Supreme for help. In the third "Thor" film, the fans will finally know why Thor needs the help of Doctor Strange. Based on the trailer, it seems like Thor will not only receive help but also a warning about a dark future ahead of him.

In the trailer, Doctor Strange can be heard saying that "destiny has dire plans" for the God of Thunder. Despite the foreboding about his future, Thor responded that he has "dire plans for destiny" as well. The movie's central hero looks unfazed about Doctor Strange's premonition, but it is clear that the adversary he will face in "Thor: Ragnarok" will not be easy to defeat.

However, some fans believe that the trailers lack something important to show what is to be excited about in the movie. The good thing is that the latest international trailer released in Japan featured all the juicy details about Thor (Chris Hemsworth), as well as the familiar faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that will grace the former's third feature film.

According to Nerdist News, Thor is back on Earth to find his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins). The Nerdist News also talked about an interesting theory about Thor's capture, and ending up as a gladiator pitted against Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). It is possible that Thor will need help to return to Asgard, but Doctor Strange may not have fully mastered the spell to open a portal to a distant dimension. With this, Doctor Strange himself may be the one sending Thor to the planet of gladiators.