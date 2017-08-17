'Thor: Ragnarok' news: Doctor Strange leaves Thor cryptic advice in new teaser; Odin appears in new poster

Promotional image for "Thor: Ragnarok" Facebook/Thor

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) pays Thor (Chris Hemsworth) a visit in the latest "Thor: Ragnarok" trailer, leaving the Norse god a warning that lives up to the Doctor's name: strange.

"Thor, I sense a great change in your future. Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend," Doctor Strange tells Thor in the new international trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie.

This does not scare Thor in any way, however, as he replies with his own quip, "I have dire plans for destiny."

The trailer of the Taika Waititi-directed film was posted on YouTube on Aug. 16, featuring similar footage from the San Diego Comic-Con trailer that premiered on July 22. This is the first time, however, that Doctor Strange is featured in any of the "Thor: Ragnarok" promotional materials.

Both the latest teaser and the Comic-Con trailer feature Hela, the Goddess of Death (Cate Blanchett); Heimdall (Idris Elba); the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo); Loki (Tom Hiddleston); Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

In the "Doctor Strange" (2016) mid-credits scene, Thor and Loki are shown back on earth, searching for Odin (Anthony Hopkins), who is presumed to have been banned by Loki in "Thor: The Dark World" (2013).

Meanwhile, a newly-released poster for the movie was featured on Marvel's Instagram. The image shows Heimdall, Loki, the Hulk, Thor, Valkyrie, Odin, the Grandmaster and Hela. This is Odin's first appearance in any of the film's promotions.

Celebrate #Thorsday with a new Japanese poster for #ThorRagnarok! A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Speaking with ComicBook, Waititi said, "You look at the cast and they're all beautiful, they're all talented, they're all funny."

"I couldn't have been luckier with that cast. And Chris [Hemsworth] especially, he's one of the funniest guys I know. We really exploited that, I really tapped into that side of him. You're going to see a version of Thor that's the most fun and I think the most lovable, a version of Thor I think that people are going to like," the director added.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will premiere in theaters on Nov. 4.