'Thor: Ragnarok' movie news: Director debunks runtime rumors

Promotional image for "Thor: Ragnarok" Facebook/Thor

Marvel fans are beside themselves with excitement about the upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok" movie, and the fact that rumors are spreading about an outrageous runtime is just further evidence. Director Taika Waititi knows better than to set viewers up for disappointment, however, and set the story straight about the upcoming film.

With the "Thor: Ragnarok" movie plot covering everything from a Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) team up, to new villains Hela (Cate Blanchett) and Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), as well as the destruction of Asgard, it's hard to blame fans for expecting a longer than usual movie runtime.

Rumors have spread that the movie will span two hours and 10 minutes long, but director Taika Waititi was quick to spot and debunk the false information spreading on the internet.

RUMOR: The run-time for #ThorRagnarok is reportedly 2 hours and 10 minutes long! https://t.co/jQ2v8t9vkq pic.twitter.com/ERsHp2SynY — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) August 23, 2017

Try 90. But it has 40 minutes of credits!!! https://t.co/ZcIjgZx477 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 23, 2017

"Try 90," her tweet about the movie runtime said. "But it has 40 minutes of credits!!!"

During the San Diego Comic Con in July, Waititi told Collider that the film's current cut was around 100 minutes.

"It's not gonna be a very, very long film," he said. "I think that stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it's got stuff happening all the time."

"I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they've been on this big journey and stuff, so I don't think we need the film to be three hours," he added.

Whether the film makes 90 or 100 minutes, it's still poised to be the shortest Marvel film to date. The current record is held by "The Incredible Hulk," which runs for 112 minutes.

"Thor: Ragnarok" follows Thor as he is imprisoned without his hammer, with time running out until Ragnarok, or the end of Asgard and all its civilization.

The movie will premiere on Oct. 25.