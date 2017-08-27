Entertainment
Hurricane Harvey claims second fatality – hundreds homeless with more floods to come
'The flock have made up their mind': Most Australian Christians back gay marriage ahead of national ...
Bible belonging to WWII Scottish war-hero 'The Tartan Pimpernel' makes historic homecoming
Thousands rally for gay marriage in Australia ahead of national vote
Man with knife assaults two police officers outside Buckingham Palace
Sayeeda Warsi at Greenbelt: Passionate Muslim peer blasts UK politicians, 'homophobic' Tories, ...
Vicar defiant after a lifetime campaigning for gay-rights
What would you do with a Powerball win of $758 million?
Christians under pressure: Nepal to seal hardline crackdown on evangelism and blasphemy
'Live is not a dress rehearsal': No retakes any more on Songs of Praise

'Thor: Ragnarok' movie news: Director debunks runtime rumors

Nica Cruz

Promotional image for "Thor: Ragnarok"Facebook/Thor

Marvel fans are beside themselves with excitement about the upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok" movie, and the fact that rumors are spreading about an outrageous runtime is just further evidence. Director Taika Waititi knows better than to set viewers up for disappointment, however, and set the story straight about the upcoming film.

With the "Thor: Ragnarok" movie plot covering everything from a Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) team up, to new villains Hela (Cate Blanchett) and Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), as well as the destruction of Asgard, it's hard to blame fans for expecting a longer than usual movie runtime.

Rumors have spread that the movie will span two hours and 10 minutes long, but director Taika Waititi was quick to spot and debunk the false information spreading on the internet.

"Try 90," her tweet about the movie runtime said. "But it has 40 minutes of credits!!!"

During the San Diego Comic Con in July, Waititi told Collider that the film's current cut was around 100 minutes.

"It's not gonna be a very, very long film," he said. "I think that stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it's got stuff happening all the time."

"I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they've been on this big journey and stuff, so I don't think we need the film to be three hours," he added.

Whether the film makes 90 or 100 minutes, it's still poised to be the shortest Marvel film to date. The current record is held by "The Incredible Hulk," which runs for 112 minutes.

"Thor: Ragnarok" follows Thor as he is imprisoned without his hammer, with time running out until Ragnarok, or the end of Asgard and all its civilization.

The movie will premiere on Oct. 25.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY