'Thor: Ragnarok' Japanese trailer shows cameo by Doctor Strange

"Thor: Ragnarok" will be shown in cinemas beginning Nov. 3. Facebook/ Thor

As previous trailers have shown, the upcoming film "Thor: Ragnarok" will include the Incredible Hulk and Loki fighting alongside the titular Norse god. In a recently released Japanese trailer for the film, it is revealed that another one of Marvel's many heroes is making a cameo – Doctor Strange.

The trailer opens with Doctor Stephen Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) recognizable voice, giving an ominous warning to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) that he senses a great change in his future.

"Destiny has dire plans for you my friend," he tells the god of thunder. Thor, on the other hand, confidently responds, "I have dire plans for destiny."

The mystical doctor's message is a foreshadowing of the plans of the villainous goddess of death, Hela, played by Cate Blanchett. The first female supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will prove to be a tough opponent even for someone like Thor.

The trailer shows glimpses of Hela's attack on Asgard, subduing Thor and destroying his beloved hammer, Mjolnir. The deity will have to recruit the help of other skilled personnel like his mischievous brother Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, and The Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, in order to defeat Hela and save their homeland.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will also introduce the character Valkyrie, portrayed by Tessa Thompson. She is a tough Asgardian warrior skilled with the sword. Thompson will also reprise the role in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" film.

Also appearing for the first time is the Grandmaster, who will be portrayed by veteran actor Jeff Goldblum. He is the ruler of the planet Sakaar, and has formed a business relationship with Valkyrie.

Strange's involvement in a Thor movie has been foreshadowed in the post credits scene from the 2016 film "Doctor Strange." In the scene, Thor approached Strange to ask for his aid in finding his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins). The scene also showed Thor enjoying a comical self-refilling pint of beer from the doctor.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will be released in theaters on Nov. 3.