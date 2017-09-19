Entertainment
'This Is Us' season 2 stars talk about Mandy Moore's engagement to Taylor Goldsmith

Kemberly Penton

The official cast members of NBC drama series, "This Is Us."Facebook/NBCThisIsUs

"This Is Us" season 2 actor Chris Sullivan, playing Toby Damon, recently opened up about the engagement of his co-star Mandy Moore, playing Rebecca Pearson, to her musician beau, Taylor Goldsmith. He also revealed that he already saw the ring.

While attending the show's Music From The Series Soundtrack Release Party in California on Wednesday, Sept. 13, Sullivan narrated to Entertainment Online, "I was just in the studio with her her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor. He didn't say a word! He seemed a little effervescent, but he's always pretty effervescent...I know him very well."

Sullivan then said that Goldsmith is "quickly becoming one of my favorite people," further describing Moore and her beau as an incredible couple. The 37-year-old actor revealed that his co-star Moore revealed the engagement news to the cast of "This Is Us" in their Pearson family group chat.

He then talked about the engagement ring, "I've seen the sparkler, but I have not heard the story yet because I have not seen her yet. She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can't wait to hear about it." Sullivan added that Moore shared a photo of the loop to tell them what just happened.

Moore's on-screen partner, Jon Huertas (Miguel), chimed in to express his thoughts on the exciting news. He gushed, "I think it's amazing. Good for her. I'm happy for her." He went on to describe Goldsmith as an amazing man. He also offered an advice to the couple, "You have to talk. You have to communicate with each other and just be honest."

In another interview, Huertas said that he did not know yet if Moore and Goldsmith were already thinking about children. He added that he hoped the marriage will be held "somewhere close." He then asserted that the actress and her fiancé each found their right match.

Meanwhile, Sullivan hinted that Goldsmith may appear in "This Is Us" season 2. When asked if the musician will record a song for the NBC drama or if Goldsmith will sing with Rebecca, he quipped, "I think that's in the works." In the meantime, fans should wait for the return of the series to find out if Moore's fiancé will have a cameo role. It is scheduled to hit the small screens on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.

