'This Is Us' season 2 stars talk about Mandy Moore's engagement to Taylor Goldsmith
"This Is Us" season 2 actor Chris Sullivan, playing Toby Damon, recently opened up about the engagement of his co-star Mandy Moore, playing Rebecca Pearson, to her musician beau, Taylor Goldsmith. He also revealed that he already saw the ring.
While attending the show's Music From The Series Soundtrack Release Party in California on Wednesday, Sept. 13, Sullivan narrated to Entertainment Online, "I was just in the studio with her her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor. He didn't say a word! He seemed a little effervescent, but he's always pretty effervescent...I know him very well."
Sullivan then said that Goldsmith is "quickly becoming one of my favorite people," further describing Moore and her beau as an incredible couple. The 37-year-old actor revealed that his co-star Moore revealed the engagement news to the cast of "This Is Us" in their Pearson family group chat.
He then talked about the engagement ring, "I've seen the sparkler, but I have not heard the story yet because I have not seen her yet. She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can't wait to hear about it." Sullivan added that Moore shared a photo of the loop to tell them what just happened.
Moore's on-screen partner, Jon Huertas (Miguel), chimed in to express his thoughts on the exciting news. He gushed, "I think it's amazing. Good for her. I'm happy for her." He went on to describe Goldsmith as an amazing man. He also offered an advice to the couple, "You have to talk. You have to communicate with each other and just be honest."
In another interview, Huertas said that he did not know yet if Moore and Goldsmith were already thinking about children. He added that he hoped the marriage will be held "somewhere close." He then asserted that the actress and her fiancé each found their right match.
Meanwhile, Sullivan hinted that Goldsmith may appear in "This Is Us" season 2. When asked if the musician will record a song for the NBC drama or if Goldsmith will sing with Rebecca, he quipped, "I think that's in the works." In the meantime, fans should wait for the return of the series to find out if Moore's fiancé will have a cameo role. It is scheduled to hit the small screens on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.
-
Selena Gomez's best friend Francia Raisa thanks God after donating her kidney to the pop star
Francia Raisa thanked God for trusting her with Gomez's life.
-
Why Christianity has a solid, historical basis and can stand up to intellectual questioning
Released this month in the UK, The Case for Christ movie follows Lee Strobel's long search for the truth about Jesus. Evangelist J.John asks, 'does the film make an effective case for Christ?'
- How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on Putin's Russia
- Most Brits and Canadians accept evolution – but 1 in 5 atheists struggle with it
- DACA: Did evangelicals help or hinder 'Dreamers'?
- Britain's best Christian festival – now with added Muslims
- In today's world, how can we find hope? This Christian pastor has some answers
- 'Give until it hurts': The Christian wisdom of Mother Teresa in 9 quotes
- How you can help some of the 40 million people in South Asia affected by floods and the changing climate
- What does God offer His people when they reach rock bottom?
- Loneliness in older people is a scandal. Here's what one church is doing about it
- We may have to destroy North Korea, Trump tells UN
- Nuns and refugees run through Rome for 'multi-religious' half-marathon praised by Pope Francis
- Deadly issue of witchcraft to be tackled at UN human rights gathering
- Australia gay marriage poll: Church threatened with firebombing over 'vote no' billboard
- You are not a bigot if you vote 'No' to same-sex marriage, Sydney Archbishop says
- Has ISIS forced this Catholic priest to convert to Islam in the Philippines?