'This Is Us' season 2 spoilers: Tension arises between Beth and Randall

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown play Beth and Randall Pearson in NBC's "This Is Us." Facebook/NBCThisIsUs

As "This Is Us'" season 2 premiere date draws nearer, spoilers are popping up everywhere. This time, Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown themselves teased the brewing tension between their characters, Beth and Randall Pearson.

Watson and Brown made the exciting revelation during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. In it, they revealed that the tension between Beth and Randall comes from the latter's desire to adopt a child.

"It was kind of crazy to have that kind of tension with Randall," the 35-year-old actress said. "It's a way that they are with each other that we haven't seen before... To see the two of them be on very opposite sides and not polite about it, it's a real issue."

Watson added that the conflict between Beth and Randall will not be easily solved. Instead, it is something that they are really trying to work and find a way through. Despite efforts to solve it, it is apparently going to take them to a new place in their relationship.

Hence, Randall seeks the counsel of his adoptive mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), asking her why she and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) decided to take him home. Much to his surprise, his adoptive parents were also not on the same page about adopting him.

"[Rebecca] she was in grief, and she didn't know if she had space in her heart to bring home another baby," Brown revealed. "But it was Jack's insistence, him painting the picture and pushing her in the direction that she needed to be moved in order to say ultimately yes."

Besides Randall and Beth's struggles in their marriage, "This Is Us" season 2 will follow Kevin's (Justin Hartley) rekindled romance with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Kate's (Chrissy Metz) journey towards accomplishing her dreams. It will also shed more light on Jack's death.

"This Is Us" season 2 will premiere on Sept. 26, Tuesday.