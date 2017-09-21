'This is Us' season 2 spoilers: Series will take the Big Three to a new decade

A promotional photo for "This Is Us." Facebook/NBCThisIsUs

Fans will finally have the answer as to what year "This Is Us" season 2 will focus on. Regina King, who is set to direct an episode of the series, divulged that viewers can expect to see a different decade when the show returns this fall.

At the Emmys Red Carpet, King talked to E! News about the upcoming second season. She said, "You get to meet the Big Three in a decade you've never seen them in before. I love this show. As amazing as this show is, the crew and cast is times 10 amazing."

In the first season, the series explored the Pearson family at three eras: the 1980s, the 1990s, and the present-day. With the revelation of King, it is safe to assume that viewers will likely get to know Randall, Kate, and Kevin, otherwise known as the Big Three, in their teenage days.

The first season of the show flashed back and forth between the present and the Big Three's childhood. Randall, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) son, was played by different characters. But the grown-up Randall role was taken by Sterling K. Brown. Kate and Kevin were played by Chrissy Metz and Justin Harley, respectively.

"This Is Us" season 2 will pick up immediately after Rebecca and Jack's fight in the finale. Rebecca will then explain to the Big Three why she was not on tour and why their dad suddenly walked out of the house. Meanwhile, in the present day, Randall (Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will have moved forward with their plans to adopt, but it will turn out to be more difficult than they thought.

Apart from the lives of the three siblings, the second season will also mark the death of Jack. Many have been wondering how Jack will die in the upcoming installment. Executive producer Ken Olin revealed to TV Guide, "[Jack's death] is going to be very moving and very powerful, but it's not going to define the experience of that character."

Olin further explained, "The more that you go into [Pearsons'] lives and answer certain questions, there are other questions that are raised." Fans should then wait for the return of the series to finally get the answers to the queries about Jack and his family.

"This Is Us" season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. ETD on NBC.