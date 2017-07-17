'This Is Us' season 2 spoilers news: Production begins on new season; set photos show possible plots

Many fans would be happy to know that their favorite characters from "This Is Us" are coming back soon. While some of the cast members announced that production for season 2 is starting, some of their set photos reveal what could possibly be seen in the upcoming season.

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca, took to her Instagram to share some photos and Instagram stories on the Paramount lot, expressing her excitement in reuniting with her co-stars. Moore even shared some photos of the work she was doing to prepare for filming season 2. Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall, also shared a selfie with Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack. Series creator Dan Fogelman, has also shared a photo on his Twitter account, of Moore and Ventimiglia acting out a scene.

Apart from seeing the obvious excitement and happiness in the cast and crew, fans are quick to point out some tiny details about the set photos that they have shared. In an Instagram story that Moore shared, one of them was of a cap that had "Big Three Homes" printed on it. Could this mean Jack has started his own construction company?

There is also the scene that Fogelman shared on his Twitter account, of Jack and Rebecca in a hospital, looking over at the newborn babies in the nursery. Knowing that the actors who play the younger versions of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) have been promoted to series regulars in season 2, this most likely means there will be a lot of flashbacks that will happen. According to BlastingNews, co-showrunner and writer Elizabeth Berger has also confirmed that season 2 will show more of Kate's life, apart from her struggle with weight loss.

"This Is Us" season 2 will premiere on Sept. 26, Tuesday, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.