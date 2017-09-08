'This Is Us' season 2 spoilers: Newly released photos bring up a lot of emotions

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as Jack and Rebecca Pearson in "This Is Us" Facebook/NBCThisIsUs

Judging from the newly-released "This Is Us" season 2 photos, things seemingly are about to get rocky for Milo Ventimiglia's Jack and Mandy Moore's Rebecca. It looks like things for the Pearson couple will not be pleasant following the dramatic flight in the season one finale that prompted their split.

The first season of the critically-acclaimed series ended with a massive fight between Jack and Rebecca. While fans can be assured as early as now that this particular dark point of the main characters' lives will not cause the dissolution of their marriage, expect that the scene will have serious repercussions in season 2.

Because of its format, viewers are still figuring out what really happened between the couple. Although the series has already revealed a lot of secrets in season 1, the story is not over yet. The next chapter of the Pearson pair will see each other continue to tread of their separate journeys of family, love, happiness, and personal growth.

In an interview with Variety, Ventimiglia said, "Jack's biggest challenge is himself. We are all our worst enemies. We are the ones that second guess ourselves and that stand in our ways, and Jack needs to get past his past." Things will not go easy for the two as seen in the new photos released by the network.

NBC drops off new photos from the series, giving fans more insight into the characters' current lives and the events that brought them to where they are today. However, the show is known for its tear-inducing, heart-wrenching moments, and the recently released "This Is Us" season 2 photos are going to rip everyone's heart even further.

One of the snaps displays Rebecca on the bed she shares with her husband, with her legs crossed and a book open on her lap. The character appears to be very emotional as she reads. In another photo, a forlorn Jack, with furrowed brows, looks absolutely disheartened as he sits behind the wheel of the family station wagon. It is not known, however, who or what he is looking at.

In the next still, Jack is seated at a table with a cup of coffee, probably at a local diner, with a contemplative expression on his face. The last photo teases that the hit drama series is not just all about sadness and full of tears as it features Rebecca and teenage Big Three enjoying a film at a theater together. Randall (Niles Fitch) and Kevin (Logan Shroyer) are laughing alongside their mom, but Kate (Hannah Zeile) looks annoyed.

"This Is Us" season 2 is scheduled to hit the small screens on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.