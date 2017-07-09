'This Is Us' season 2 spoilers: Death of Jack answered, his dark side to be revealed

The freshman season of the show "This Is Us" registered as a hit among viewers who all are now wondering how patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) met his untimely death.

Fans do not have to wait long as this question will be answered. In a recent interview on "Larry King Now," Mandy Moore, who plays Jack's wife, Rebecca, confirmed that the way Jack died will be revealed early in the first episode of the second season.

Viewers will also get to learn about Jack's dark side in the new season. Jack was largely portrayed as a supportive, upstanding and caring man. He loved all his children equally and read them books before they went to sleep. However, things will not be all that smooth in the next season. The shortcomings of Jack will be put to the forefront.

Ventimiglia teased that Jack's flaws "might not be in the front of Jack's book, but... it doesn't mean the ripped pages aren't there."

After all, it was shown that Jack at one point, wanted to commit armed robbery before he met Rebecca. Also, it was hinted that he had a bit of a drinking problem when he got into a fight with Rebecca over her singing.

In other news, a number of actors have been promoted to series regulars for season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly. Hanna Zeile, Niles Fitch and Logan Shroyer are all regulars now. They play the teenage versions of Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), respectively.

Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Parker Bates, who play the young versions of Kate and Kevin, were promoted too. So were Faithe Herman and Eris Baker, who play Randall's daughters, Annie and Tess. Alexandra Breckenridge and Jon Huertas were also upped to regulars. They play Sophie and Miguel on the show.

With all these promotions, fans can expect the characters getting more exposure and deeper stories in the upcoming season.

"This Is Us" season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.