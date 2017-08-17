'This Is Us' season 2 release date, spoilers: Pearson kids to face adult challenges

"This Is Us" returns for its second season on Sept. 26. Facebook/ NBCThisIsUs

The creator of the hit NBC series "This Is Us" recently dished out some spoilers from the upcoming second season, specifically regarding the challenges that the Pearson kids will face as grown-ups.

During the Deadline Hollywood "This Is Us" Emmy panel on Aug. 14, creator Dan Fogelman revealed what fans can expect in the second season of the show. The grown-up kids of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) will be facing their own set of challenges with their respective partners.

In the second installment, Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown), the adopted son of the Pearson couple, will be going through the process of adopting a new child with his wife Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) and the route they will choose will seemingly be a complicated one.

Fogelman stated, "Randall and Beth will never separate in this show. They'll experience trials and tribulations, and this one (season) will have a big one in front of them."

Fans can, therefore, expect something to go wrong along the way for the adopting couple. Nevertheless, Brown told Variety recently, "When this season starts, he's really focused on the adoption process and fulfilling that legacy that Jack and Rebecca started when they brought him home."

Additionally, Randall will be at home taking care of his daughters while his wife will be going back to work as an urban planner.

Jack and Rebecca's only daughter, Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz), will be embarking on a music career in the second season and will sing in the first episode. She will also be planning the wedding with her fiancé Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan).

Just as Rebecca had problems with Jack when she started her musical journey, it is implied that Kate may also encounter trials when she starts her own singing career especially at the onset of an upcoming wedding.

Fogelman noted that Kate's road won't be an easy one. He said, "It's going to be a journey of fits and starts. She'll have a journey of confidence."

As for Jack and Rebecca's last kid, Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley), he will be trying to rekindle his relationship with his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) but will be preoccupied with getting his movie career off the ground. It is hinted that Kevin and Sophie might be hitting a few road bumps along the way.

"This Is Us" season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.