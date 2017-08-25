Entertainment
'This Is Us' season 2 release date, plot news: Emotional teaser about Jack and Rebecca's adoption of Randall revealed

Sotero Nacional

"This Is Us" returns for its second season on Sept. 26.Facebook/ NBCThisIsUs

A new teaser for season 2 of the NBC hit "This Is Us," featuring a scene between Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) and her adopted son Randall (Sterling K. Brown), brings back the emotional drama the show is most known for.

A three-minute clip was recently released, showing Randall asking his mom about why she and husband Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) decided to adopt him when he was a baby.

From his understanding, the parents just lost a triplet at childbirth and were going through a rough patch in their marriage. This bothers Randall and wonders why they would still go through his adoption.

Rebecca replies that it was complicated. Then, the scene cuts to a flashback in the hospital's baby display room where Jack was convincing Rebecca that the answer to their loss and heartbreak was to adopt an adorable baby.

Rebecca was first opposed to the idea at the time but then told Randall, "Your father was so sure I was tired and I was grieving, and he just kept pushing me. He was so determined that you were meant to be. Meant to be ours."

Randall appears to be encouraged by his mom's words. She further adds, "He pushed a stranger on me, and that stranger became my child, and that child became my life, he became you."

In related news, critically acclaimed actress and director Regina King was recently tapped to helm an episode of "This Is Us." She is now preparing for episode 6 of the second season which will begin shooting next week.

King won two Best Supporting Actress Emmy Awards for her work on "American Crime" and has directed episodes of "Scandal," "The Catch" and "Being Mary Jane."

"This Is Us" season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.

