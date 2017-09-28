'This Is Us' season 2 premiere hits fans with devastating details about Jack's death

A promotional photo for "This Is Us." Facebook/NBCThisIsUs

The highly-acclaimed drama series "This Is Us" made its season premiere this week, and it showed the details of what fans of the show have known all along, yet were still not ready to face: the death of family patriarch Jack Pearson played by Milo Ventimiglia.

In the first episode of the show's second season, fans were given a heartbreaking scene when the episode provided some details surrounding the mysterious death of Jack.

The episode saw the Jack's wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) mourning, along with their children, and his best friend Miguel. It also showed a just-burned down house being secured by policemen, with a fireman still on the scene.

While the circumstances of Jack's death was not explained outright, this offered a piece of the puzzle that has been known to viewers since last year. The show has referred to Jack's death a number of times, but has never given any details about it until now.

Creator Dan Fogelman said more details about the tragic event would be revealed throughout the season. "This has always been the plan," he told Entertainment Weekly. "You're seeing a lot of things that are going to reveal themselves over the course of the season... The writers have sat and analyzed every bit of minutiae. A lot of the little things are going to come into play over the course of this season. All the answers about how Jack died, it's all going to happen this season."

"We don't know the full story," said Moore. "We'll just say that. That's just a piece of the puzzle."

"A big piece," Ventimiglia added. "This helps. It's like a pressure valve released a little bit. But as Dan has always said, 'With this answer there's still a lot of questions.'"

The actor also gave a tip for the show's audience to help them in piecing the puzzle together. "I think people are going to have pay attention over the course of this season, and each episode, and understand what our medium Big Three are experiencing and where they happen to be in the moments that are an influence to Jack's death."

After the season opener, viewers will surely be glued to their television screens with each episode of the popular series.

"This Is Us" airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.