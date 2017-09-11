'This Is Us' season 2 plot details: Showrunner hints at Kevin and Sophie's engagement

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia star in NBC's "This Is Us." Facebook/NBCThisIsUs

After months of anticipation, "This Is Us" season 2 will finally premiere later this month. With that, creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman has been teasing out even more exciting details about the next installment.

In a Twitter post, Fogelman has shared a photo from the upcoming "This Is Us" season 2. In it, Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) is seen wearing a tuxedo as he kneels down and offers a ring to someone.

While details remain scarce, fans were quick to speculate that Kevin's romance with ex-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), could be back on. Since he does not want to lose her again, he gathered a lot of courage and popped the question to her.

However, many fans are not buying it, as the photo could simply be a part of a flashback to when Kevin asked Sophie's hand in marriage the first time. It is even more plausible that the scene is from one of his acting projects or television commercials.

As fans will recall, Kevin was last seen heading to Los Angeles to meet with Ron Howard about a film role. At the time, he told Sophie that he wanted to give their relationship another chance once he returns to New York. However, that does not mean he is ready to tie the knot again.

"[His goal] is to patch things up and try to pick up where they left off," Hartley, 40, said in one interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But there are things to talk about. There is dirty laundry to be aired out. It's not a fun thing... Sometimes you need closure to open things back up."

Besides Kevin and Sophie's romance, "This Is Us" season 2 will follow Kate Pearson's (Chrissy Metz) journey towards accomplishing her dreams. It will also shed more light on Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) death.

"This Is Us" season 2 will premiere on Sept. 26, Tuesday.