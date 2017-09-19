'This Is Us' season 2 news: Show already renewed for third season; season 2 to pick up after Jack and Rebecca's breakup

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) share an intimate moment in "This is Us" YouTube/This is Us

Television show fans better get their tissues and handkerchiefs ready for the newest season of "This Is Us," an American breakout drama from NBC.

Harper's Bazaar reported that season 2 of the show will reveal more about the Pearson family's past, as well as their future, and that fans will have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming installment. Sylvester Stallone is also reportedly guest-starring as himself in some of the episodes of season 2. This is in line with the cameos of other big screen stars, like Katie Couric and Seth Meyers, back in season 1.

Ron Cephas Jones' William, who was Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) biological father from season 1, will also be appearing in a flashback in the next installment despite his death in the previous one. Variety also confirmed that the said flashback has several emotional moments.

One of the show's biggest mysteries, Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death, will also be covered in the upcoming season. The show's creator, Dan Fogelman, said that the final episode of season 2 will reveal a "huge piece of the puzzle" surrounding Jack's mysterious death.

Season 2 will also pick up from the rough finale of season 1 and will start out the show a day after Jack and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) separation. Fogelman says that episode 1 of season 2 will show the morning after Jack left the house. The following moments supposedly lead up to a chain of events taking place within the first five minutes of the episode that is sure to keep viewers glued to their screens.

Despite this, there will still be hope for the ex-couples as Ventimiglia also told Variety that Jack and Rebecca would be trying to fix their broken relationship with hopes for more romance from the original Pearson Family.

"This Is Us" season 2 is set to be released on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC and will air 18 episodes. The series has already been renewed for a third season ahead of time, and it will also include 18 episodes.