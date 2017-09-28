'This Is Us' season 2 episode 2 release date, plot news: Rebecca helps Jack wrestle with alcoholism

A promotional photo for "This Is Us." Facebook/NBCThisIsUs

In the next episode of "This Is Us," Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) confronts his inner demons about his drinking with wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) to help him.

According to the synopsis of the upcoming installment of the hit drama show, Jack will be dealing with his alcoholism which was highlighted last season on a couple of occasions.

Most notably in last season's finale where he went to the club intoxicated and looked for Rebecca who was a singer there. Jack got into a scuffle with the band's manager because the latter kissed his wife earlier which caught her off guard. Rebecca broke them up and got embarrassed so she drove her husband home to avoid any more trouble. They eventually decided to live apart in the meantime to cool off and that was how last season ended.

In the season premiere, they continued to live apart and decided to tell their kids of their arrangement. However, they made sure to let them know that they were not going to get a divorce. Later that night, Rebecca felt bothered that Jack was not living with the family so she decided to go to where he was staying and told him to return to the house.

Jack, however, told her that he needed to stay away and deal with his drinking issues which he had hidden from his family for so many years. Rebecca was taken aback by this revelation but she refused to let Jack deal with it on his own. They both returned to the house with a renewed sense of hope.

However, in the last scene, it was hinted that Jack died in a fire sometime later which devastated the whole family, most especially Rebecca who bawled in the truck in front of the burnt house.

"This is Us" season 2 episode 2 will air on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.