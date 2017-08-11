'This is Us' Post-Super Bowl episode spoilers: Not a standalone episode but written for both old and new viewers

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) share a close moment in "This is Us" YouTube/This is Us

As far as everyone who watches American football knows, there are hardly any tears that are shed during the long awaited Super Bowl. However, an upcoming episode of "This is Us" that airs right after the event might change that.

"This is Us" has proven to be one of the best shows on television today, and in its first season alone, the very emotional stories got everyone in tears. Tissues are a must-have when watching "This is Us," especially when it comes to the Pearson family after knowing what happened to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

On the other hand, could the post-Super Bowl episode show how Jack died? Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, said no. That will all be explained during the premiere of season 2 in the fall, so at least fans have something to look forward to when the show airs again. However, having a post-Super Bowl episode would definitely make sense because football played an important part in the lives of the Pearson family.

As everyone would recall, Rebecca and Jack bonded over the sport, and Jack even taught her how the game is played. Their twins, Kate and Kevin, were also conceived when the Pittsburgh Steelers won Super Bowl XIV.

One might think that "This is Us" airing an episode after the Super Bowl might be a special one. However, according to NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt in an interview with TV Line, it will not be a standalone episode. This means, this is just going to be another episode for the second season of the show.

There is one thing about this episode, though, and it is that it will be written for both new and old audiences in mind. Greenblatt explained that it will be an episode where people who have not seen the show before can watch and get caught up with what has happened to the characters either way. He said that the show's creator Dan Fogelman wanted the post-Super Bowl episode to be easy for someone new to get into.

While the plot for this particular episode has yet to be determined, one thing the audience are certain about is that the end of the episode will have everyone in tears.