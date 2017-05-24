x

York Minster Police have the power to arrest people for the first time in 80 years after a special swearing in ceremony on Tuesday.

Thought to be the oldest continuing police force in the country, the cathedral's security operate within its walls and now have the same authority as regular officers after an agreement with North Yorkshire police.

Mark Sutcliffe, Inspector of Cathedral Police at York Minster, said: 'I feel very proud of the whole team for attaining their attestation.

'It has been an important day for everyone involved but also a significant milestone in the history of the force, which has played an important role in life at the cathedral for hundreds of years,' he added according to the BBC.

'The attestation and training the officers have completed ensures our cathedral constables have the professional skills and powers necessary to execute their duties.'

The cathedral, officially the CofE's second most important residence after Canterbury, joins only a handful of others to have their own police.

The 700-year-old force was established in the 13th century but lost its powers to arrest in the 1930s.

The new deal to reinstate its powers come after an agreement between the Chapter of York and North Yorkshire's chief constable that says security inside the grounds is the responsibility of the cathedral constables but regular officers are still responsible for investigating all crime.

Any arrests will be handed over to North Yorkshire Police.