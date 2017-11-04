This Christian reveals the downside to masturbation, calls it the 'grey area' in the Christian world

(PHOTO: Pexels)

Is it okay for Christians to masturbate? It's already established within the evangelical community that people should not engage in pre-marital sex. But what about sexually gratifying one's self?

Alice Taylor from XXX Church, an online community dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addiction, wrote on their website that she used to be pretty conflicted about this issue too.

"Masturbation is a grey area in the Christian world. It brings out the fire in people. I've wavered in my opinion over the years, but this new stage of life has confirmed to me, that regular masturbation can really mess with your future," she said. "Choose for yourself, but consider this reflection from a newlywed who wishes to save you the strife of frustrating, confused sex that makes you wonder if it's even worth it at all (psst, yes. It is)."

After she got married, Taylor recalled being disappointed with sex because it wasn't as orgasmic as she and her husband expected. Because they were so used to masturbation, they expected great sex and great orgasms every time.

"It was not for lack of love, affection or effort that our intimacy struggled on the honeymoon. It was our bodies listening to what we'd taught them. We had both set ourselves up for specific stimulation, in a specific time frame. It was all about 'my pleasure' in 'my time,'" she said.

It was only when Taylor and her husband acknowledged the root of the problem that things got better for them. "We prayed about it together, through tears. We realised then, that sex was sacred and beautiful. It was the act of sharing intimacy with your spouse, rather than just a means to an orgasm," she said.

Even if they didn't have mind-blowing sex, things were still okay because the simple act of making love was sacred. Taylor admitted that they still have a lot to learn, but sex has become better for them after they ditched the expectation of amazing sex.

Taylor warns that some people turn to masturbation because it is a "quick fix" to alter their mood. Whenever men or women are having a bad day, they simply resort to self-pleasure because it easily produces "warm fuzzy chemicals."

However, she cautioned that masturbation can quickly become an addiction and it can negatively impact people's relationship with their loved ones.

So for fellow Christians who are conflicted about masturbation, Taylor is strongly urging them to stop it. "When you masturbate, you take your spouse (or future spouse) out of the equation. How you live your life now, is setting a pattern for your future sex life," she said.