'This Country' actor Michael Sleggs, 33, reveals he's dying of cancer and is leaning on his Christian faith

This Country actor Michael Sleggs is telling people to believe in Jesus after revealing that he is dying of cancer and does not have long left to live.

The 33-year-old is best known for his role as Michael 'Slugs' Slugette in the BBC Three comedy series.

He has been sharing updates of his treatment from his hospital bed over the past few weeks but revealed that he has been returned home to live out his final days with palliative care.

He said his deterioration had been "fairly rapid" and that he had been "sleeping a lot".

In a moving Facebook post, Sleggs admitted that it "isn't the ideal way I wished things to go" and that his family were "dealing with a lot of grief", but added that reading his Bible and listening to Christian songs had given him peace.

"Just wanted to say I love everyone reading this status so much, you have all been such amazing, kind, caring people who have all touched my life in so many unique and incredible ways," he said.

"Sorry if this status is too shmaltzy but not everyone has the chance to say goodbye so indulge me lol."

He went on to explain how his Christian faith was helping him come to terms with his diagnosis.

"If you're wondering why I'm not sounding freaked out by the whole situation," he said.

"Well, initially I was, but, as always in a time of crisis (should have been way before I'm ashamed to say) I turned to God and my Christian faith.

"Been reading the Bible daily, listening to Christian songs and sermons and its changed my entire mindset to nothing but peace and gratitude.

"Guys, regardless of a few medical issues, I have been blessed with the best life and the best friends and aside from not following God more diligently earlier in life I dont have any regrets.

"If you don't know Jesus already, my only hope is that you get to know him before you get to my state. He'll totally rock your world in the best way!"

Sleggs' acting debut was made in This Country, with him appearing in seven episodes of the mockumentary that first aired in 2017.

He is close friends with the show's creators Daisy May and Charlie Cooper and was the inspiration for the character he played, which tragically was also diagnosed with terminal cancer.