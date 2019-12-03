Third Day singer Mac Powell's wife suffers brain aneurysm; Singer requests prayers

Third Day lead singer Mac Powell has asked fans to pray for his wife, Aimee Powell, after she suffered a brain aneurysm.

Aimee Powell was rushed to hospital on Saturday after the Third Day frontman called emergency services. Powell has described that his wife had been complaining of an unbearable headache.

Writing on Instagram at the weekend, Powell said, "After a CT scan they found bleeding on her brain and believe it is an aneurysm. She is going through a procedure right now to find the problem. The doctors seem optimistic. Please pray!!!"

In a subsequent update, Powell said that doctors had put two coils in his wife's brain to help "keep the aneurysm from bleeding and possibly rupturing. Her head is hurting really bad. She'll be kept for many days to be tested and monitored."

Writing again on Sunday evening, he added: "They have given her meds for it but nothing will completely help.

"They say the pain is going to be there. Eventually, as the blood from the rupture leaves her brain it will work its way down to the neck and then her back. She's getting a lot of rest- unfortunately, it's usually only about 10 minutes of uninterrupted time with all the doctor and nurse visits and the alarms and beeps from the monitors."

The singer added that his wife had not eaten anything in almost 36 hours, and he asked that friends and fans continue to pray for her.

"Pray that her appetite starts to return so that she'll get the strength to start moving a little bit," Powell said. "All signs are good so far. There doesn't seem to be any negative neurological signs yet for physical or mental deficiencies. Thanks for your love and prayers!"

Powell and his band, Third Day, recently concluded a farewell tour after 25 years together.