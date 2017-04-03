'theHunter: Call of the Wild' news: Game to be released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this year
The immersive and open world game "theHunter: Call of the Wild" will be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms this year.
Game publisher Avalanche Studios and developer Expansive Worlds announced last week that they are working on releasing "theHunter: Call of the Wild" this 2017 for the owners of Microsoft and Sony gaming consoles, too.
No other details have been mentioned about the game, except that it will enable players using gaming consoles to "enjoy the ultimate hunting experience." In order to do this, Expansive Worlds and Avalanche Studios promised that there is a dedicated in-house team of developers focused on working on this.
Also, no official date has been announced for its target release at the moment. Nonetheless, a page on the Steam Community has been put up for fans to discuss details and ask questions regarding the recent announcement. Some fans have taken the opportunity to voice out their concerns regarding the PC version of the game, while others are making requests or praising the game.
Released in February, "theHunter: Call of the Wild" allows players to hunt in a realistic and breathtaking open world environment. It contains 50 square miles of area to explore, including different terrains, valleys, farms, and wetlands. The game also features several modes such as single-player, multiplayer with co-op mode, and multiplayer with competitive mode that can bring in up to eight players.
To date, the PC version of the game has received mostly positive reviews from its users with 3,112 samples. About 72 percent of the players gave positive feedback, highlighting its excellent graphics and realistic hunting experience. On the other hand, about 28 percent gave negative insights, a lot of which are due to the game's bugs.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
- How can I be sure that someone needs deliverance ministry?
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Terrorism suspected as at least ten are killed in Russian metro explosions
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'
- Catholic groups call on West to step up help for Syrian refugees as 5 million forced to flee war-torn country
- Criminal asks woman, 'Where's Jesus right now?' while raping her
- Row over Gibraltar escalates as Bishop of Leeds says it shows 'major problems' of Brexit