'theHunter: Call of the Wild' news: Game to be released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this year

The immersive and open world game "theHunter: Call of the Wild" will be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms this year.

Game publisher Avalanche Studios and developer Expansive Worlds announced last week that they are working on releasing "theHunter: Call of the Wild" this 2017 for the owners of Microsoft and Sony gaming consoles, too.

No other details have been mentioned about the game, except that it will enable players using gaming consoles to "enjoy the ultimate hunting experience." In order to do this, Expansive Worlds and Avalanche Studios promised that there is a dedicated in-house team of developers focused on working on this.

Also, no official date has been announced for its target release at the moment. Nonetheless, a page on the Steam Community has been put up for fans to discuss details and ask questions regarding the recent announcement. Some fans have taken the opportunity to voice out their concerns regarding the PC version of the game, while others are making requests or praising the game.

Released in February, "theHunter: Call of the Wild" allows players to hunt in a realistic and breathtaking open world environment. It contains 50 square miles of area to explore, including different terrains, valleys, farms, and wetlands. The game also features several modes such as single-player, multiplayer with co-op mode, and multiplayer with competitive mode that can bring in up to eight players.

To date, the PC version of the game has received mostly positive reviews from its users with 3,112 samples. About 72 percent of the players gave positive feedback, highlighting its excellent graphics and realistic hunting experience. On the other hand, about 28 percent gave negative insights, a lot of which are due to the game's bugs.