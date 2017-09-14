'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Zack exposed as prostitution kingpin; Juliet pulls Cane closer

Cane can't catch a break lately in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

Secrets are exposed and a fatal attraction blooms for a few residents of Genoa City. In the upcoming episodes of "The Young and the Restless," spoilers indicate that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will face the truth that Zack (Ryan Ashton) is not the kind of man she thinks he is.

It is safe to say that Zack has been taking advantage of Abby's feelings for him. Whenever Abby starts to have doubts, he manages to wiggle his way out of it. Zack makes Abby believe that she is his queen while he treats other girls like dirt on the side. Naturally, in soap fashion, Abby will see Zack for what he really is sooner or later, and it appears that it has come soon.

Even though Zack is a slimy individual, there is a question of whether or not he will get out of trouble alive. He has previously threatened Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) and now he is turning Abby into a fool. Once he gets exposed, the consequences will be terrible with Newman Enterprises taking a huge blow.

He will be exposed as the leader of the prostitution ring, and it remains to be seen what will happen next once his crime has been revealed. It is possible that Zack could face a stint in prison, but it is also possible that he might get bumped off, and if it is the latter, then fans can probably expect a murder mystery in Genoa City.

Elsewhere, other "The Young and the Restless" spoilers hint that the tension, and likely one of a sexual nature, will loom over Juliet (Laur Allen) and Cane's (Daniel Goddard) heads.

Cane and Lily (Christel Khalil) have been going through a very rocky road in their marriage. The situation with Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) just made things worse, and Lily is starting to think that Cane is unable to accept responsibility as well as handle problems rationally. Cane maintains that he is determined to fight for their marriage. He will agree to come with her to therapy next week, but that attempt will fail especially when Lily backs out.

Cane will worry even more. He will start to think that their marriage can no longer be saved. As if he is not facing any more stress, more problems will come his way and it will overwhelm him. He will realize he could use a friend to confide in. He will invite Juliet over to the Chancellor mansion so they can talk over dinner.

Cane will rant about how tough his situation is at the moment, and Juliet will be happy to provide a listening ear. She does not want to see him having a hard time like this. However, she will most likely be pleased and think that she will be getting what she wants. Everyone knows that Juliet sees Cane as more than a friend and the father to her child, and she can already imagine their future together.

Of course, Juliet will find herself in a bind with her feelings. She does not want Cane to think that she is trying to take advantage of his vulnerable state at the moment, but her actions say otherwise. The two of them will end up sharing some moments together by the end of the night. Spoilers indicate that Juliet will try to pull a bold move. It is not clear what it is, but she will definitely move forward with it.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.