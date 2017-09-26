'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Victor attempts to sabotage Nick, Chelsea's relationship; Sharon grills Alice for answers

Victor will stop at nothing to destroy Nick in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

There are some secrets that should just stay secrets, especially in Genoa City. Relationships will crumble in upcoming episodes of "The Young and the Restless." Spoilers indicate that one of those relationships will be Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan).

As everyone knows, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick have been going at it for a while now. However, it seems that things will end up getting very messy, and Victor is not afraid of playing dirty just to win. He will want to take Nick down once and for all, and that might involve sabotaging Nick's personal relationships.

Yet, Nick is not the only one Victor has a bone to pick with. Victor blames Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for his somewhat damaged relationship with his granddaughter Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Victor also thinks that Nick wants him out of Faith's life and despite Nick saying that claim is not true, Victor just would not believe it.

Everyone knows that Victor loves his grandchildren, however, it is also known that he also uses his grandchildren as pawns in his schemes. Speaking of grandchildren, this might lead Victor to pull a big move on his son. He and Chelsea know that Christian is not Nick's real son. Chelsea also recently told him that she will not allow Connor (Gunner and Ryder Gadbois) to be manipulated by him.

This big move could result in Victor telling Nick the real truth regarding Christian's paternity. Then again, he might decide to protect Chelsea when he reveals that Adam (Justin Hartley) is Christian's actual father. On that note, he also might decide to throw her under the bus too, by telling Nick she knew about this all along. Chelsea and Nick's relationship is bound to crumble at this reveal.

Meanwhile, more "The Young and the Restless" spoilers indicate that in an attempt to get answers out of Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck), Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) resort to drastic measures. They kidnap and tie her up in the stables.

When they reveal to Sharon what they did, she will be shocked and will be disappointed that Mariah and Tessa put their lives on the line. She might decide to take advantage of having Alice there so she can get some answers. Alice passed out after mistaking Mariah for "Cassie," so by the time she wakes up, Sharon might be standing over her.

Sharon will grill her to start spilling the beans on what she really does for a living and where Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) is. Alice may be hesitant to reveal anything, but Sharon will maintain that they have a lot of time, and that she will not go anywhere until she comes forward.

Alice will realize that she has no other plans up her sleeve. She will admit to being the den mother and has been keeping in touch with Crystal. Unfortunately, that may be the only information Alice can give, since a thug took Crystal away. She might be afraid of revealing what she knows about Zack (Ryan Ashton) either, so Sharon might have to use whatever she can get out of Alice to put an end to all of this.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.