'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Nick spills to Chelsea; heated confrontation leads Dina to cut Graham out of will; Graham to expose Ashley's paternity?

Victor and Nick's feud continues in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

No secret stays hidden for long, especially in Genoa City. "The Young and the Restless" spoilers hint that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will tell Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) the truth regarding Chloe's (Elizabeth Hendrickson) escape.

It is safe to say that the feud between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick has escalated. Both father and son will play dirty just to one-up the other. Chelsea is naturally caught in the crossfire and wonders what exactly is going on. She might demand Nick to explain what is happening lately. It is also likely that she will doubt Nick's story regarding how he ended up butting heads with Victor.

Of course, everyone knows that this goes way beyond the concert that went wrong. Nick and Victor's feud all began when he found out Victor was in cahoots with Chloe to frame Adam (formerly played by Justin Hartley) and help her escape town. As Victor continues to throw shots at him, this will prompt Nick to spill the beans to Chelsea.

It remains to be seen if Nick really will tell Chelsea the whole story. Naturally, she would be shocked to find out that Victor let the one who murdered the love of her life walk scot-free. She would be mad not only at Victor and Chloe for their dirty deeds but at Nick as well for having kept his mouth shut.

This will certainly put their relationship on the line. Nevertheless, the truth will inevitably be revealed and Nick will have to open up to someone eventually. Chelsea will also need to hear the truth from someone who cares about her and who cared about Adam as well.

Of course, once Chelsea knows the whole story, she could become an ally to Nick. This will be Nick's chance to take Victor down once and for all.

Elsewhere, "The Young and the Restless" spoilers reveal that Graham (Max Shippee) has some people to come after. Graham appears to be loyal to Dina (Marla Adams), however, the recent revelations are starting to stir doubt when it comes to his loyalty. Jack (Peter Bergman) and most especially Ashley (Eileen Davidson) believe that he is not a great of a person as Dina might think he is.

As it turns out, Graham's mother is not only alive, but she is also from Genoa City. This means that Graham used to call the town, home; and that there are some details about his life that he does not exactly mention. He may be forming a plan that could really shake things up with his relationship with Dina. It certainly remains to be seen, but it appears that Graham will continue to help Dina out.

Victor will see photos of Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) at the cabin and he will not be pleased. Graham is the one responsible for taking the photos, but it is uncertain whether or not Dina told him to do it. It still checks in with her motives though. Dina does not want Jack to date Nikki and she is going to try and stop a romantic relationship from happening between the two.

Dina will rip into Jack and demand that he break it off with Nikki. Of course, this will spark a heated confrontation. Jack may counter and may start spilling Graham's secrets, which will put him in the hot seat. Should Jack find out that Graham took those photos of him and Nikki, he will definitely fire up at Graham.

When Dina sees all the evidence, she will confront Graham about his actions and possibly take Jack and Ashley's side. Dina may realize that Graham deceived her and she could decide to cut him out of her life and her will.

Of course, this will definitely not sit well with him. He knows Ashley's true paternity, so he could reveal it to anyone. He might attempt to blackmail Dina regarding this. It is certain that a lot of problems are heading towards the Abbotts in the coming episodes.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.