'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Nick finds out; Victor delivers another low blow, exposes Christian's paternity?

It is a battle between father and son in upcoming episodes of "The Young and the Restless." Spoilers reveal that the feud between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) is getting more extreme. Victor is determined to teach Nick a lesson, to make him see how it feels like to be on his own.

He has even assigned Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to drain his bank account. It seems that Kevin will be successful in swiping the money, and Nick is about to take notice next week. Nick will try to make a purchase, and will be shocked when he finds out his bank accounts have been wiped clean. He will think that there may be a mistake at first, but he will eventually realize that this was Victor's doing.

Nick was using the $500 million he had for his expansion project with Noah (Robert Adamson). Unfortunately, this serves to be a big roadblock for them. Knowing that they are already working on other places, the debt may soon come piling up.

This will soon have people wondering why Victor is delivering one low blow after another. Should Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) get too curious, Nick may admit that Victor helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) fake her death and escape town. This is what started this whole feud between the two.

Once Chelsea knows, and it will not be long before she does, she will naturally confront Victor and call him out on what he had done. She and Nick will definitely team up against him, but Victor has another low blow to deliver and what he might reveal will send Chelsea and Nick's relationship crumbling.

The low blow in particular is Christian's (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) true paternity. This will not only shake Nick to the core, it will also turn him against Chelsea. Fans know that Christian is actually Adam's (Justin Hartley) son, and Chelsea has known about it all along.

Adam is not around, so this conflict could prove to be interesting. Should Adam resurface down the road, then Nick could see him as a threat. For now, Nick will still continue to be Christian's father, but the revelation may have an effect on him psychologically.

On the other hand, Nick will also struggle with some guilt. Nick was harsh on Sharon (Sharon Case) after Dr. Anderson's (Elizabeth Bogush) actions were exposed. He might come to understand how Sharon felt to have everything change instantly.

There is a chance that Nick can power through this eventually. He would not want to give Victor the satisfaction of leaving a permanent emotional wound. Should Christian's paternity be revealed, then it might mean that Adam could return down the road.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.