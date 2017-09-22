'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Lily files for divorce; Phyllis faces surprising betrayal

Lily will decide to walk away from Cane in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

Sometimes, relationships especially marriages do not really work out. "The Young and the Restless" spoilers reveal that there may no longer be a marriage to save for Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil), as Lily will file for a divorce.

Next week, she will reveal that she has plans to divorce Cane. Naturally, he will be devastated. He did not exactly make the best decisions as of late, and Juliet (Laur Allen) being pregnant with his baby since that one night stand in Tokyo also factors into her decision to leave him. Cane may choose to keep fighting for their marriage, but it could also be possible that he will have given up on that as well.

In another part of Genoa City, "The Young and the Restless" spoilers indicate that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will face some betrayal. Ravi (Abhi Sinha) has been investigating the mole situation and it appears that he found the source of the leak. Alongside Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), they will break the news to Phyllis.

She will be a little worried when Ravi has some difficulty trying to say something. She naturally wants to know what is wrong. She will learn that her laptop is the source of the leak. Phyllis will assure both Lauren and Ravi that she is innocent and that there must be some mistake. She would not dare to betray Ravi, especially Lauren like this.

Fortunately Phyllis and Lauren will figure out that there is another way the laptop became the leak. They may think that it was Billy (Jason Thompson). Billy is determined to take revenge on Jack which was why he decided to use her laptop to get some insider information. Phyllis may not want to believe that Billy was responsible for this, but she will come to terms with it eventually. She cannot ignore the evidence pointing his way.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.