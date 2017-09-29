'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Kevin gets caught in secret missions; Mattie, Charlie learn about their parents' divorce

Victoria and Billy figure out their next move in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

Things done in secret go smoothly only half the time in Genoa City. "The Young and the Restless" spoilers reveal that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will find himself compromised in tomorrow's episode.

Kevin returned to Genoa City to carry out a few missions for Victor (Eric Braeden). However, these missions come with very big risks. One of these missions involve making sure that Nick (Joshua Morrow) loses a lot of money, $500 million specifically. Victor wants to teach his son a lesson.

Another mission involves getting access to Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) cellphone information and her email. Knowing that Kevin used to work for the police force, these missions are actual crimes that could lead to serious consequences if he is not careful. Kevin will have to be really sneaky this time. Unfortunately, he will face some roadblocks as he carries these missions out.

Someone will sense that Kevin is up to something and they will grill him to find out what he has been doing. It might be either Nick, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Jack (Peter Bergman), or Nikki, all of whom seem to be an understandable choice given that Victor hit them hard. Nevertheless, Kevin will be in a bind.

Hacking into someone's phone and email is hardly noticeable. It might take a while for Nikki to realize that something is out of the ordinary but that does not compare to the money. Nick will definitely notice that his bank account has been drained dry. Should he be the one to get a clue about Victor and Kevin's plan, the missing money will definitely confirm it.

When Kevin manages to carry everything out in the end, Chelsea will be curious and will wonder why Kevin was willing to help Victor. This might lead to Kevin confessing that Victor helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) escape and that Nick knew all along. This might cause some trouble for Chelsea and her relationship.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, "The Young and the Restless" spoilers indicate that Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) will have to break the news of their divorce to their children. Obviously, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) will be saddened as they learn that their parents are breaking up.

Mattie and Charlie will naturally wish that things could go back to the way they were, but unfortunately that is not going to happen. Even if Lily and Cane could undo the wrongs that were done someday, things have changed drastically.

Lily, as of now, does not think that their marriage is worth saving anymore. She is convinced that this is the end of the road for her and Cane. Lily will turn to Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) through this difficult time. She still loves Cane deeply, but there is just too much strain on their relationship.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.