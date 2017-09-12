'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Juliet pregnant with Cane's baby; no paternity test swap involved

Cane is caught between a rock and a hard place in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

Biological parent dramas are often seen in "The Young and the Restless," but it appears that this time around, there will be none.

Spoilers reveal that Juliet (Laur Allen) is having Cane's (Daniel Goddard) baby, and head writer Mal Young says that there are no paternity swaps involved. Young said that he plans to steer clear from those kinds of storylines as they are too predictable, and moving forward, there will be no baby-daddy drama in the show.

Young also said that there is no reason to switch-up Juliet's baby's paternity either. It seems that he will continue the storyline of Juliet and Cane's one-night stand in Tokyo, conceiving a child in the process.

Next week, Cane will continue to fight for his marriage, despite being pulled towards Juliet. Lily (Christel Khalil) does not blame Cane for their marriage being on the rocks, but she does know that Cane made some decisions that led to this moment in their relationship.

With this in mind, it looks like the baby-daddy drama is not in the cards. Juliet's baby will most likely bring her and Cane closer together, leading him to step back from his wife and children.

As for Juliet, fans have always wondered why Juliet would target Cane from the very beginning. She barely knew him after all. Could someone have manipulated her to go to him? Was she hired to seduce Cane in Tokyo? It seems so. Some reports indicate that Joe Clark (Scott Elrod) might be behind all this trouble in Cane and Lily's marriage.

As everyone knows, Joe has always had a thing for Lily. He always thought she deserved someone better and not Cane, and he even tried to break them apart before. Joe even went as far as to frame Cane for embezzlement. It nearly ended their marriage because the money was Devon's (Bryton James) ransom money for his then-wife Hilary's (Mishael Morgan) kidnapper.

Cane had nothing to do with it, but Joe tricked Lily to believing that he did. Luckily, Devon and Lily figured it out by forcing a confession from Joe. It has been two years since everyone has last seen Joe, and with Cane and Lily's marriage going downhill, it is possible that Joe is the mastermind. Should he really come back to Genoa City, he might still have a thing for Lily too.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.