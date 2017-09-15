'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Greg Rikaart returns as Kevin for new storyline; Ashley, Graham continue to be at odds

Nick affirms his independence in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

The soap world at the moment is full of news regarding who is coming, who is coming back, and who will be leaving their respective shows. For the case of "The Young and the Restless," spoilers hint that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will be returning to Genoa City for a whole new storyline.

Kevin is a big fan favorite in the show, so when he suddenly left, fans were disappointed. Now, fans are in for a treat as he comes back next week and he will be around until the end of the year. Alongside Kevin, fans can expect to see Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) to show up in Genoa City as well, but as for how long she will be around, it has yet to be determined.

Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) will be continuing her storyline in the upcoming week. She will try and protect the girls in the prostitution ring from any impending danger. Fans can expect to see her show good and bad sides of herself over the course of the show. "Seinfeld" alum Wayne Knight will make a brief appearance in the show as well. Knight will be playing a music promoter named Irv West in two episodes.

In the meantime, more spoilers hint that the tension between Graham (Max Shippee) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will escalate next week. When he sees her leaving his suite, he will suggest that she has a few seconds to start explaining why she was there, or else he will call the police. Ashley will quickly give an excuse to get out of it.

Obviously, she will still be watching him like a hawk, especially after what she found out while looking through his things. Graham will have some issues with Ashley as well, as he is not convinced that whatever excuse she gave him for being in his suite was anything but the truth.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.