'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Graham vs Ashley; Jack, Phyllis vs Billy, Victoria in a corporate war

Ashley and Graham's feud escalates in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

Feuds escalate and revenge is the main goal for several characters on "The Young and the Restless." Spoilers for the coming episodes indicate that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Graham (Max Shippee) will be scheming to take each other down.

Graham, for one, will decide that it is time to stop playing nice this week. Ashley is his prime target and so he has an easy strategy up his sleeve. Everyone knows that he has leverage on Ashley, and one word out of him could tear her apart.

Although Graham can easily spill the beans, he should probably be careful of how he decides to execute his plan. Should Dina (Marla Adams) find out about what he is up to, she could decide to cut him out of her will.

In the corporate world of Genoa City, "The Young and the Restless" spoilers reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) will be placed on the spot. He will be accused of using Phyllis' (Gina Tognoni) laptop to find out what Jabot is up to. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will try to turn this on Phyllis and say that she is responsible for the company's mess. Naturally, Victoria butting in will make things worse for the three. Phyllis is furious with Billy, but she is even more furious with both of them.

Even Jack (Peter Bergman) will also be on Billy's back. Next week, he will set a trap in the hopes of making his little brother miserable. Knowing Billy and Victoria's actions, he does not like the fact that Billy and Phyllis' relationship put Jabot and Fenmore's at risk. But he will think that he can get something good out of this feud. Phyllis' anger towards Billy and Victoria could help Jack in his plan to bring Billy down.

The war between the two brothers could blow way out of proportion. Billy might find himself in danger physically, but knowing Jack and his constant desire for vengeance against Billy, he might not even care.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.